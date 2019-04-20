(Bloomberg) -- It’s as if Amazon or any other online shopping site were to crash on Black Friday.

Eaze, the app that delivers cannabis, experienced technical difficulties on Saturday -- also known as 4/20, the marijuana industry’s unofficial holiday.

“Our servers are undergoing maintenance, and we’re working hard behind the scenes to restore service,” the company’s website said.

Disappointed customers have taken to Twitter to ask the company to extend its one-day special discounts. Others have questioned whether their orders went through. Eaze had been offering free delivery from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. California time. For users outside of the state, it had been offering 20 percent off products from eazewellness.com.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hailey Waller in New York at hwaller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, Virginia Van Natta

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.