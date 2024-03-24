U.S. stocks were poised to open lower after last week’s strong rally as investors assessed the outlook for corporate earnings ahead of key data from the U.S. that may give further clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent after Wall Street’s best weekly performance this year. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 were down about 0.6 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 index dipped following nine straight weeks of gains, the longest run in 12 years. Treasury yields rose and the Bloomberg dollar spot index declined for the first time in three days.

Traders are in wait-and-see mode ahead of a busy week of economic data that will include the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge due Friday, when many markets will be closed for a holiday. While conviction has grown that the Fed will cut rates this year following dovish comments by Chair Jerome Powell last week, investors are becoming uneasy about stock valuations after the recent rally.

“When upward catalysts get rare and valuations are rich, risks become visible,” said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of research and strategy at BFT IM in Paris. “The coming weeks will be more complicated.”

In U.S. premarket trading, Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declined after a Financial Times report said China was seeking to limit the use of U.S.-made chips in government computers. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares fell as U.S. aviation authorities mull measures to curb growth at the carrier following a series of safety incidents.

Even after this year’s gains, European equity valuations are not yet over-stretched, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists who forecast the Stoxx Europe 600 could still rise about six per cent over the next 12 months.

Shares in European defense firms rose following a terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday evening that killed at least 137 people, in an assault claimed by the Islamic State. Dassault Aviation SA climbed 4.7 per cent and Rheinmetall AG was up 2.8 per cent. Swedish landlord SBB jumped after buying back a batch of bonds at a 60 per cent discount, while Direct Line Insurance Group Plc plunged after Ageas said on Friday it won’t make a third takeover offer.

Muted Asia

Asia saw a muted session, led by a drop in Japanese equities following currency warnings by a top official. The yuan climbed amid signs of support from monetary authorities. A regional equity gauge slipped for a second session, with Japan’s Topix index among the worst performers. South Korea’s Kospi index also declined, while Australian shares inched higher.

The offshore yuan rose as the U.S. dollar weakened and China’s central bank set a stronger-than-expected daily reference rate. The gap between the yuan’s daily fixing versus estimates was the widest since November, while Bloomberg calculations indicated the People’s Bank of China injected a net 40 billion yuan (US$5.56 billion) in open market operations.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang had earlier downplayed investor concerns of challenges facing the economy, saying Beijing was stepping up policy support to spur growth and systemic risks are being addressed. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks edged lower.

In commodities, oil gained on escalating geopolitical unrest following attacks in Russia, as well as positive commentary about the outlook for commodities. Gold was little changed, while iron ore held its largest weekly advance in six months.

Bitcoin rose, boosting shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks in U.S. premarket trading.

Key events this week:

Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann speaks, Monday

U.S. new home sales, Monday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Lisa Cook, Raphael Bostic speak, Monday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane appearance, Tuesday

U.S. durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan board member Noaki Tamura speaks, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of Communications, Agricultural Bank of China, China Merchants Bank report earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

Germany unemployment, Thursday

U.K. GDP revision, Thursday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, Friday

France CPI, Friday

U.S. personal income and spending, wholesale inventories, Friday

Exchanges closed in U.S. and many other countries in observance of Good Friday holiday, Friday

Fed’s Jerome Powell, Mary Daly speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent as of 7:48 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0827

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2633

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3 per cent to 7.2519 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to $66,859.24

Ether rose 0.7 per cent to $3,437.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.24 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.36 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.97 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 per cent to $80.96 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,170.59 an ounce

