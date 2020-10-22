Mattel Inc. rose sharply in after-market trading after exceeding sales expectations in the third quarter, as more customers snapped up Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels toys.

The second-largest U.S. toymaker’s revenue rose 10 per cent to US$1.63 billion, beating analysts’ predictions of US$1.46 billion. Adjusted profit was 95 cents a share, beating estimates of 39 cents, as Mattel continued to work on improving profitability.

Key Insights

Mattel has addressed inventory problems posed by the coronavirus, and expects a stronger-than-normal holiday buying season, Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz said in an interview.

The lack of new movie franchises tied to competing toy brands may provide a boost to Mattel, which relies on well-known products including Barbie, Uno and Pictionary. The company’s doll sales surged 22 per cent compared with the third quarter of last year, as families looked for cheap ways to entertain kids during lockdowns.

The El Segundo, California-based company is in the process of pivoting from relying on product sales to maximizing the value of its intellectual-property rights. It has 10 films in development but hasn’t set release dates for any of its movies.

Mattel withdrew its 2020 guidance earlier in the year due to uncertainty over the coronavirus, which affected both the production of new products and demand. The company did say in July it expects to improve sales in the second half of the year after they fell 14 per cent year-over-year during the first six months of 2020, and see run-rate savings of US$1 billion.

Market Reaction

Mattel shares rose as much as 12 per cent in after-market trading and were up 7.6 per cent to US$13.90 at 4:08 p.m. in New York. They are down more than 6% this year, mostly because of weaker sales in the first half of the year.