(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell’s prosecutors said her request for a new trial based on a juror’s disclosure that he was the victim of childhood sexual abuse should be public.

Last month the British socialite filed the request under seal, with her lawyer Christian Everdell arguing on Tuesday that public disclosure would “provide a roadmap” for the juror and give him “an improper preview” of information he shouldn’t have. Maxwell’s jury was anonymous and the man was only known as “Juror 50” during the trial.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey on Friday rejected Maxwell’s claims as “unfounded,” arguing there was no reason for the filings to remain sealed because the material was already made public by the juror when he spoke with the media.

“There can be no need to hide from public view a discussion of public materials,” Comey said. “The defense’s suggestion that her defense briefing contains information from some significant investigation into Juror 50 is not accurate; the motion does not contain any significant material that is not otherwise public.”

Several media organizations have also urged U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan to unseal the proceedings.

Maxwell, who was convicted in December of enticing, grooming and sexually abusing underage girls with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, requested a new trial after the juror told several media outlets that his revelation of past sexual abuse helped sway other jurors to convict.

While prospective jurors were asked whether they had been victims of sexual abuse, the juror, who identified himself as Scotty David, his first and middle names, told Reuters that he “flew through” the jury questionnaire. He also said he didn’t remember such a question but would have answered honestly if asked.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to question the juror, but Nathan hasn’t yet ruled on the request.

The case is U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-00330, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)

