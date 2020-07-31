(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite fighting sex-trafficking charges in the U.S., persuaded a federal appeals court in Manhattan to temporarily stop the release of sworn testimony she gave in 2016 in a civil lawsuit.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Friday granted Maxwell’s request to halt the unsealing of documents that include her deposition testimony in that case. The court said it would hear the fight over the unsealing on an expedited basis.

On Thursday, other documents were made public in the civil lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Read More: Epstein Advice to Maxwell: Don’t Act Like ‘Escaping Convict’

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.