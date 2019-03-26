(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May saw signs that her beleaguered Brexit deal might be winning support, just as Parliament began work to design a rival divorce plan.

On Tuesday morning, Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the pro-Brexit caucus in May’s Conservative party, seemed to shift position, saying that while he didn’t like her deal, it was better than staying in the European Union.

How Parliament Will Try to Take Control of Brexit: Step-by-Step

“I’ve always thought that no deal is better than Mrs. May’s deal, but that Mrs. May’s deal is better than not leaving at all,” Rees-Mogg said in his regular podcast. “Her deal is in no way a good deal. Against that there are the threats of a long delay, and many people in Parliament who want to frustrate the result of the referendum. So we are in a very difficult political situation.”

This is the sort of break that May has been waiting for from pro-Brexit Conservatives, but the question is whether it will be enough, or too little, too late. Under the terms set out by the EU at a summit in Brussels next week, she has until Friday to get her deal through Parliament.

She will speak at a private meeting of Conservative MPs on Wednesday evening, and try to persuade them to vote with her. Some have suggested that the price of their support will be her resignation.

May’s team haven’t yet given up hope of being able to bring her deal back for a third vote in the House of Commons this week, although their chances of success also depend on convincing Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up the minority Conservative government, to come on board. That still seemed a distant prospect on Tuesday, even as Rees-Mogg and other staunch euro-skeptics in the Tory party showed a new openness to compromise.

Even if May can convince more of her colleagues to back her blueprint, it could all come too late, after she lost control of the parliamentary agenda in an almost unprecedented power-grab by rank-and-file politicians.

Meet the Revolutionaries Upending Theresa May’s Brexit Plans

Those Conservatives who have given up on the prime minister have already started making their own plans, with allies in the opposition Labour Party. On Tuesday, Tory Nick Boles and Labour’s Hilary Benn set out the method by which Parliament will hold votes on different Brexit options on Wednesday.

Their plan also includes seizing control of the Parliamentary timetable on Monday, when lawmakers could narrow the options further, or order the government to pursue a particular course of action.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Alex Morales

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.