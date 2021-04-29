(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. reported its first quarter of global sales growth in more than a year, buoyed by brisk demand in its home market.

The fast-food chain posted overall same-store sales that climbed 7.5% in the period ended March 31, beating Wall Street’s estimates and marking its first gain since late 2019. Comparable sales in the U.S. market, a key metric, soared 13.6% in the first quarter, also outpacing expectations. Global revenue surpassed even first-quarter 2019 levels, it said.

Shares rose 1.1% as of 7:01 a.m. on Thursday morning before the start of regular trading. They were up 8.3% year to date through Wednesday, below the wider S&P 500.

In the U.S., where it has about 13,600 restaurants, McDonald’s likely benefited from its new crispy chicken sandwich introduced in February, along with another round of stimulus checks. Even before that, McDonald’s and its drive-thru peers have performed relatively well during the Covid-19 pandemic that’s upended the dining industry. The company has been leaning heavily into delivery and is working on introducing a new loyalty program in its home market.

Still, there are challenges. The Chicago-based company is grappling with a domestic labor market where it’s hard to find staff. It’s also facing on-and-off virus restrictions especially in Europe, where the company saw negative sales in France and Germany last quarter.

“Resurgences and operating restrictions persist in many parts of the world,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a statement announcing the results.

Likewise, guest counts remained negative in all its segments, meaning fewer customers are placing orders -- even if many spend more each time they do.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.