(Bloomberg) -- Twelve jurors were selected for Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York, where the former president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a sex scandal before the 2016 election. Picking the panel was an arduous process: Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors and defense attorneys vetted almost 200 prospective jurors over three days to weed out people who might be biased one way or the other. Most who were excused said they couldn’t be fair.

Before the trial, the judge ruled that the jurors’ names wouldn’t be publicly released. Then, after one seated juror expressed concern that she had been identified by the news media, he directed reporters not to identify the current and former employers of those on the panel. Although the jury has now been selected, it could still change due to illness or other circumstances.

JUROR 1

Man

Lives in West Harlem, originally from Ireland. Married, works in sales at a cosmetics company. Attended college. Gets his news from the New York Times, CNN, Google, Fox News and MSNBC. Doesn’t have strong feelings about how Trump is being treated in the case.

JUROR 2

Man

Lives in Hell’s Kitchen with his wife. Works in investment banking. Reads the New York Times and follows Michael Cohen and Trump on social media.

JUROR 3

Man

Lives in Chelsea, originally from Oregon. Works as a corporate lawyer. Gets his news from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Google. Said he’s “not super familiar” with the charges against Trump. “I don’t really follow the news that closely, unfortunately. It’s a little embarrassing to say. So I just don’t have that much information.”

JUROR 4

Man

A West Village resident, originally from California. Works as a security engineer. Married to a teacher and has three children. Gets his news from various mainstream outlets, is not on social media.

JUROR 5

Woman

Lifelong Harlem resident. Teacher at a city charter school. Gets her news from Google and TikTok. “I don’t like the news or newspapers,” she said. Wasn’t aware Trump had been charged in three other criminal cases. “I’m not a political person,” she said. “I’m a person of color. So I’m around people who did have an opinion during the election. I try to avoid political conversations.”

JUROR 6

Woman

Lives in Chelsea with roommates. Works as a software engineer. Gets her news from the New York Times, Google, Facebook and TikTok.

Asked her opinion about Trump, she said, “Trump and I probably have different beliefs, but I don’t think that that invalidates anything about who he is as a person. This is a free country. We can think certain things and that’s fine. I think that I can look at this as a person on trial, any other American citizen, and not take this person who used to be the president as that, and just stick to what’s being shown to me.”

JUROR 7

Man

Lives on the Upper East Side. Works as a civil litigator, is married to a banking risk manager and has two children. Gets his news from the WNYC public radio station. “I’m a civil litigator, which means I know virtually nothing about criminal law,” he said. “I don’t profess to know about it. I don’t know anything about election or finance law either.”

Asked his views on Trump, he said, “I have political views as to the Trump presidency. Similarly, I think there were policies that I agreed with and policies that I didn’t agree with. I don’t know the man. I don’t have any particular opinions about him personally.”

JUROR 8

Man

Upper East Side resident who immigrated to the US. Retired former wealth manager with an MBA who still does some consulting for clients. Married for more than 30 years with two grown children. Reads the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Watches CNBC and BBC. Has a brother who’s a lawyer. Asked his feelings about jury duty, he said, “Yes I am a fair and impartial juror.” Had no opinions about Trump.

JUROR 9

Woman

Lives on the Upper East Side, originally from New Jersey. Works as a speech therapist with youngsters and is single. Gets a daily news digest from CNN and the New York Times and watches reality television podcasts. “I don’t watch any news or follow it too closely,” she said. “I do have opinions, but I believe I could be fair and leave those outside the facts of this case.”

JUROR 10

Man

Lives in Murray Hill, originally from Ohio. Works in e-commerce for a large consumer products company. Said he doesn’t really follow the news, “but if anything, it is the New York Times.” Listens to podcasts.

JUROR 11

Woman

Upper Manhattan resident, originally from California. Works as a product development manager for a clothing company. Lives alone. “I really don’t follow the news. I just watch late night news and the headline stuff,” she said. Looks at Google and reads publications concerning her industry.

JUROR 12

Woman

Lives on the Upper East side, previously has lived in several states in the South. Works as a physical therapist. Married without children to husband who works in sports. Enjoys listening to podcasts related to sports and “faith-based podcasts.” Gets news from the New York Times, USA Today and CNN. Has several relatives who are attorneys.

