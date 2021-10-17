(Bloomberg) --

The Australian city of Melbourne will exit its sixth pandemic lockdown late on Oct. 21 after a jump in vaccinations.

Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, will ease curbs from 11:59 p.m. that day with 70% of the eligible adult population on the cusp of being fully vaccinated, state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a televised briefing on Sunday.

“There will be no restrictions on leaving your home, there will be no curfew,” Andrews said.

Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, exited more than three months of lockdown on Oct. 11 as the nation moved toward living with Covid-19 after ramping up inoculations and securing more drug supplies to treat infections.

The freedoms being restored in Victoria include allowing up to 10 people to visit homes daily in regional and metropolitan Melbourne, while a 15 kilometer (9 mile) travel radius will also be scrapped in the latter zone. Greater Melbourne has a population of about 5 million.

Venues such as restaurants and cafes will be able to reopen subject to occupancy, density and vaccination criteria. A staggered return to school will be brought forward to begin Oct. 22.

Meanwhile the national government said it’s in talks over a quarantine-free travel bubble with Singapore for fully vaccinated visitors. It has also secured access to additional Covid-19 treatments from Roche Holding AG and Pfizer Inc.

