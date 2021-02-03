‘Meme Stocks’ Rally Again With Penny Plays Leading the Way

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks recently targeted by retail investors soared again Wednesday as millions of shares changed hands. Penny stocks with a low amount of tradeable shares lead the charge.

Among the advancing stocks, GameStop reversed an early decline to rise 12% after it named a former Amazon Web Services engineering leader to a top tech position

Tyme Technologies more than doubled and almost 150 million shares traded after the biotech was granted patent claims related to a Covid-19 treatment

Low-float penny stock Sellas soared as much as 61% after Reddit mentions (volume more than 25 million shares)

Healthier Choices Management, a vaping company and health food store operator, rose 21% as about 3.4 billion shares changed hands; the pink sheets company has 105 billion shares outstanding

Castor Maritime +3.7% (vol. >41m)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals +13% (vol. >17m)

AMC Entertainment +14% (vol. >65m)

Headphones and loudspeakers maker Koss +50%

Cannabis firm Tilray +20% after recent mentions in the WallStreetBets and PennyStocks sub-Reddits

Peer Sundial Growers +28% also mentioned

Swimwear and underwear retailer Naked Brand +12%

Retailer Express +14%

A handful of former daytrader favorites slipped. Covid-19 vaccine developer Vaxart tumbled 62% after a vaccine update. The stock had soared more than 1,500% in 2020; other stocks that were retreating included: Ocugen fell 21% after an 80% rally on Tuesday driven by a vaccine deal Genius Brands -3.9% BlackBerry -4.1% XpresSpa, an airport spa operator which pivoted to Covid-19 testing, fell as much as 5.8%



Related

GameStop’s Giant Bubble Deflates Further After $27 Billion Rout

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.