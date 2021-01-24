(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday morning, just three days after speaking with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

During the call with Putin, Lopez Obrador is expected discuss the supply of Russian vaccines as well as the relationship between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the call on his Twitter account. Lopez Obrador had delayed congratulating Biden on his victory after having forged a close relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Mexico last week reported record Covid-19 deaths. It has the world’s fourth-highest death toll and is on course to surpass India, currently in third place.

