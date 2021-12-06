(Bloomberg) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will become an advisory board member at ISG World, a real estate brokerage based in his South Florida city.

As part of the board, he will advise management on the “rapidly changing dynamics of the real estate industry,” according to a statement from the company.

It’s the latest private-sector gig for Suarez, a mayor known for his embrace of cryptocurrency and efforts to lure technology startups to his region. Suarez is also a senior operating partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC, which recently invested in ISG World.

The board also includes ISG World Chief Executive Officer Craig Studnicky, ISG World President Michael Ambrosio and DaGrosa Chairman Joseph DaGrosa Jr.

Suarez’s national profile has surged thanks to his viral Twitter campaign to attract technology jobs to the Sunshine State, as well as proposals to allow city workers to get paid in Bitcoin. The campaign took off during the pandemic as a work-from-anywhere corporate culture took hold in the U.S., boosting the attractiveness of destinations like Miami known for their weather and lifestyle.

The role of mayor in the Miami is essentially a part-time job, and Suarez’s level of fame is extremely rare for mayors of the city of about 442,000.

