(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, gave a bullish forecast for the current period indicating improving demand for its products used in phones and computers.Revenue will be $5.8 billion, plus or minus $200 million, in the fiscal second quarter, the Boise, Idaho-based company said Thursday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $5.48 billion. Earnings per share, except certain items, will be 75 cents, plus or minus 7 cents, Micron said.Micron’s chips act as storage in smartphones and are also an important part of computers, where they help process data and form the base component of new types of hard drives. Its earnings are a key indicator of demand for all devices that compute and under Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra the company is trying to broaden its reach into new markets such as cars.

The company said last month that revenue and profit came in at the higher end of its previous forecasts for the three-month period ended Dec. 3, sending shares to a 20-year high.Micron shares rose about 1.5% in extended trading following Thursday’s announcement. Earlier, they closed at $79.11 in New York. The stock has gained 36% in the past 12 months.

Micron competes with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.

