(Bloomberg) -- Mike Gozycki, a Carlyle Group Inc. managing director, resigned to join Capitol Meridian Partners, an investment firm founded by Carlyle veterans Adam Palmer and Brooke Coburn, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Gozycki, who’s based in Washington, is set to join Capitol Meridian as a partner, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified because the appointment isn’t yet public. He joined Carlyle in 2007 and worked on growth, middle-market and large-cap technology investments, his LinkedIn profile shows. He was involved in the firm’s bets on companies including CNSI, Net Health and Unison Software Inc.

A Carlyle representative confirmed Gozycki exited in July and declined to comment further. A Capitol Meridian representative declined to comment.

Palmer left Carlyle last year after roughly 25 years at the firm, where he was head of its global aerospace, defense and government services team. Coburn, still a senior adviser to Carlyle, stepped down from his full-time role as deputy chief investment officer of the firm’s real assets segment at the end of last year. Like Palmer, he joined the firm in 1996.

Last month, Capitol Meridian teamed up with Declaration Partners, backed by David Rubenstein’s family office, and 22C Capital to acquire LMI’s for-profit subsidiary.

