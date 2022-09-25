(Bloomberg) -- Millions of people in the Philippines are left without electricity after Typhoon Noru brought strong winds and rain that cut power lines, flooded homes and submerged farms.

The entire provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora north of the capital -- where some 2.5 million reside -- remain without power supply, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said at a televised briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday. Generators will be sent to these areas, Lotilla said.

No casualties have been reported, officials said at Monday’s meeting of the disaster risk-reduction council. More than 74,000 residents had to flee their homes due to the typhoon, which has moved away from the main island and is forecast to exit the Philippines Monday night on its way to Vietnam. Markets, government offices and schools are shut for Sept. 26.

Noru, which rapidly intensified from a tropical storm into a super typhoon over the weekend, also left homes and rice fields flooded. Three-fourths of the nation’s standing rice crops may be affected by the typhoon ahead of harvest, the Agriculture Department earlier said, posing further food supply and inflation risks to the nation that has already experienced shortages.

The Philippines is among the most vulnerable nations in the world to floods and storms, according to Fitch Ratings’ climate change physical risk exposure heatmap rankings. An average of 20 cyclones pass through the Philippines annually, incurring $10 billion in losses from climate-related hazards over a decade, the Finance Department said last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.