(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Americas is adding 20 Credit Suisse Group AG traders as part of the Japanese firm’s push to expand its markets business in the US.

The move is part of Mizuho’s acquisition of a significant portion of Credit Suisse’s agency securitized-products trading business, a spokesman confirmed. The team is expected to start with Mizuho this week.

The hires include Serena Lin, Anthony Buffone, Vipul Jain and Lyndon Pereria, according to a person familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the departures, and none of the traders responded immediately to requests for comment.

Under Chief Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has sought to expand in US capital markets. Last year, Kihara vowed his firm would hire bankers to build its businesses with non-investment-grade companies.

Credit Suisse, for its part, is in the midst of a costly restructuring that includes cutting 9,000 jobs and disposing of large parts of its investment bank. The Swiss lender has been hurt by years of scandals and losses.

