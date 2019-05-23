Twitter co-founder Ev Williams said Wednesday that the social network might have been quicker to recognize and address the potential for abuse and harassment on its platform if the company’s leadership had been more diverse.

When Twitter (TWTR.N) went public in 2013, it came under fire for having only one woman on its executive team -- general counsel Vijaya Gadde -- and none on the board of directors. The company added its first female outside director shortly after the shares started trading.

The leadership is far more diverse today, with an executive team that’s nearly half women and three female board members.

The challenge will be fixing problems and retaining the many of the benefits of Twitter, Williams said in a post stringing together more than 20 comments on the social media platform, his dislike of negative comments, and his defense of the company’s current efforts.