(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has hired Andy Lipsky, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s vice chair of investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lipsky is set to join the New York-based bank in the coming months in a similar capacity said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan declined to comment

Lipsky worked at Credit Suisse for more than two decades. Focusing on industrials companies, he has advised the likes of General Electric Co. and Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

At Morgan Stanley, Lipsky will be reunited with former Credit Suisse colleagues including Greg Weinberger, former head of the firm’s global mergers and acquisitions group who left in 2021.

(Updates with decline to comment from JPMorgan in third paragraph and additional details in final paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.