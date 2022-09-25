(Bloomberg) -- A majority of US Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want the party to replace President Joe Biden as its nominee in the 2024 presidential election, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll reported on Sunday.

Just 35% of this group prefer Biden for the nomination, while 56% say the Democratic Party should pick someone else, according to the poll. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 47% back former president Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination and 46% prefer that it be someone else.

The survey put Biden’s overall approval rating at 39%, with disapproval at 53%. On his handling of the economy, approval was at 36% and disapproval at 57%.

Looking to midterm elections this November, 47% of registered voters polled would cast their House district vote for a Republican and 46% for a Democrat, about the same result as in April, the Washington Post said.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 18 and 21 on a random national sample of 1,006 US adults, including 908 registered voters, with a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points.

