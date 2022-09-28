(Bloomberg) -- Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., the Canadian generic drug company controlled by the family of murdered billionaire Barry Sherman, will be sold to SK Capital Partners LP for an undisclosed amount.

“We are excited to work with SK Capital, whose industry expertise and resources will help grow our leadership in the market,” Apotex Chief Executive Officer Jeff Watson said in a statement Wednesday.

Sherman and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their Toronto mansion in December 2017. Almost five years later, their deaths remain unsolved. Police have said they believe it was a double homicide.

Toronto Cops Air Clip of Suspect in Murder of Billionaire Couple

The closely held company had been weighing an asset sale since 2019, Bloomberg reported at the time. Apotex generates about $400 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the people had said. Late last year, Bloomberg reported that Apotex revived sales talk that could value the company at several billion dollars.

RBC Capital Markets, Bank of Nova Scotia, Jefferies LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. were the advisers for the deal.

Founded in 1974, Apotex is the biggest Canadian maker of generic drugs, employing about 8,000 people worldwide, according to its website.

The Shermans’ bodies were discovered by a real estate agent showing their mansion to potential buyers. The husband was 75 and the wife was 70. Barry Sherman was one of Canada’s richest people, and the couple were well-known philanthropists in the city, donating to hospitals, the University of Toronto and other causes.

Barry Sherman was also known for his legal tangles with competitors and family members, and he was among more than a dozen companies caught up in a US investigation into drug price-fixing. Apotex agreed to pay $49 million to resolve allegations that it conspired to fix the price of a generic cholesterol drug.

(Adds background about Apotex throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.