Elon Musk boosts fortune by US$900M with just 61 characters

Elon Musk just added US$900 million to his fortune.

Shares in Tesla Inc. climbed 6.8 per cent to US$365.36 at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday in New York, putting his fortune above US$25 billion after the company’s co-founder tweeted that he’s considering taking the electric-carmaker private at US$420 a share.

His missive came minutes after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had built an undisclosed stake of 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter it didn’t identify.

Musk’s tweet said he’s secured funding. A price of US$420 a share would value the company at US$72 billion, almost double Ford Motor Co. Even as the world’s 31st-richest person and Tesla’s largest shareholder, Musk would be reliant on outside funding for any buyout since his fortune is highly illiquid.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Half of his $25 billion net worth is held through his stake in Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which the billionaire has vowed to keep private until it starts making regular missions to Mars, which is years from now. His US$12 billion Tesla stake would presumably be rolled into the private enterprise. Musk, 47, has already pledged some of his shares of Tesla’s common stock to secure bank borrowings, according to a June 2018 filing.