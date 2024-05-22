Musk’s X Teams Up With PGA Tour to Bring Real-Time Highlights

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s X Corp. is teaming up with PGA Tour to bring real-time highlights and videos from the golfing event to users of the social media platform, Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post.

The partnership comes as other tech giants also venture into sports programming as a way to boost membership.

Read more: Netflix Snags Rights for Two Live NFL Games on Christmas Day

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.