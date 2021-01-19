(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has stopped selling products from the bedding company My Pillow due to slow sales. The move follows claims by My Pillow’s chief executive officer that the U.S. presidential election was fraudulent.

“We have been rationalizing our assortment to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands. This includes the My Pillow product line,” the company said in a statement.

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow Inc., said in a recent interview that Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s Corp., HEB Grocery Co. and Wayfair Inc. are dropping My Pillow products. Calls on social media to boycott the brand have grown after Lindell, an ardent loyalist of President Donald Trump, claimed without evidence that Trump won the election.

Representatives from the other retailers didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. As of earlier on Tuesday, My Pillow products were still available on the Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s websites. Retailers generally sell discontinued products until inventories are depleted.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s action echoes moves made by other retailers in recent years, which have dropped Trump-affiliated products amid growing controversy related to the president. When Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus cut Ivanka Trump’s fashion line in 2017, each cited poor performance as the reason.

The recent riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters has prompted major U.S. retailers, including Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Best Buy Co., to halt political contributions to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

