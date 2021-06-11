(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge granted a preliminary order blocking New York state from enforcing a law that requires internet service providers to offer high-speed broadband service to low-income customers at a discount.

U.S. District Judge Denis Hurley in Central Islip, New York, sided with telecom industry groups representing AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., which sued to block the law. The legislation was enacted in April as part of the state’s 2022 budget.

Hurley said in a ruling Friday that the service New York seeks to regulate “has never been subject to rate regulation at the federal or state level.”

