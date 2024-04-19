(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said allies have identified additional air defense equipment for Ukraine, including Patriot and SAMP/T systems.

“I expect announcements in the near future based on the information allies shared with us,” Stoltenberg told reporters after a virtual meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Stoltenberg declined to provide specifics on which countries or how many systems would be provided. Other allies who don’t have the air defense systems have pledged to provide financing, he said. Allies were also working on sending spare parts to maintain systems already in Ukraine, according to NATO chief.

Stoltenberg said that providing additional support could risk NATO allies falling below the alliance’s weapons and ammunition guidelines, stressing “that’s a risk we have to take” as long as it’s a national decision and allies replenish their stocks in the future.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.