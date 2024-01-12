(Bloomberg) -- With less than a month to go before Pakistan’s elections, jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan remains the most popular politician, although his rival Nawaz Sharif has gained considerable ground since returning from self-exile last year.

A Gallup opinion poll carried out last month shows approval ratings for Khan stand at 57%, slightly lower than 60% in June last year. That suggests still-widespread support for the ex-cricket star who is barred from contesting in elections. Khan, 71, faces dozens of legal charges and is unlikely to get relief in time to take part in polls on Feb. 8.

In contrast, Sharif’s popularity jumped to 52% from 36% after the 74-year-old politician returned to Pakistan in October from four year of self-imposed exile that saw him dodge a jail sentence on health grounds.

The changing fortunes of the two politicians comes as nearly 127 million eligible voters prepare to cast their ballots in elections that were pushed back around four months to allow for a new census. Pakistan has seen its National Assembly complete a five-year term just three times in its 76-year history, and some commentators say there’s now growing distrust in the electoral system with Khan effectively out of the race.

The election delay helped Sharif successfully apply to the courts to have his corruption convictions dropped. Just last week Pakistan’s top court removed a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions holding office, allowing him to take part in the elections.

Sharif and his party have been actively gaining support with voters. In Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab, Sharif holds the highest approval ratings at 60%, compared to 53% for Khan. Public approval of Sharif’s party in Punjab has risen to 32%, just two percentage points behind Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, according to the Gallup survey.

The elections are intended to bring an end to political volatility weighing on Pakistan since Khan’s ouster in April 2022, which led to a very public confrontation with the army generals who have an outsized influence on foreign policy and the economy. Khan has accused the army of plotting his ouster — which it has repeatedly denied.

Since his removal, Khan has become embroiled in a series of court cases ranging from contempt of court to terrorism. Pakistan’s election commission has rejected the nomination papers for a number of PTI candidates along with Khan, who the body said is barred from politics for five years because of his conviction.

PTI has also come under a crackdown after Khan’s earlier arrest in May brought his supporters to the streets and triggered widespread protests causing damage to state and military owned property. Many of his party’s top leaders have either resigned or formed their own parties.

