The National Basketball Association playoffs will resume on Saturday following three days of postponed games after players protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In a joint statement, National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also detailed three plans for furthering the league’s work on social justice causes.

A social justice coalition will be established to focus on issues such as voting access, civic engagement and advocating for police and criminal justice reform.

In cities where an NBA team owns its arena, that team will work with local officials to convert the venue into a voting location for this year’s general election.

Advertising spots during each playoff game will be allocated for the promotion of civic engagement and voter access.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” said the statement.