(Bloomberg) -- NBCUniversal rescinded its hiring of former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel after being widely criticized on air by some of its top personalities.

“There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group,” NBC News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said Tuesday in a memo to staff. “After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor.”

Over the past two days, NBC and MSNBC hosts including Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski issued on-air criticism of their bosses’ decision to give a prominent platform to McDaniel, who has repeatedly made baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast Corp.

McDaniel recently resigned from the RNC. The pushback from prominent hosts would likely have made it difficult for the network to give McDaniel much airtime.

“I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down,” Conde wrote. “While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it.”

