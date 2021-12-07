Nestle Will Trim Stake in L’Oreal to 20% With Share Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA is selling a portion of its stake in cosmetics maker L’Oreal SA for 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion).

Following the sale of 22.3 million shares for 400 euros each, Nestle will own 20.1% of Clichy, France-based L’Oreal. Nestle held a 23.3% stake at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nestle “remains fully supportive of the company’s value creation strategy,” according to a statement, and will retain its two positions on L’Oreal’s board.

