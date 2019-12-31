Netanyahu Says He Won’t Resign If Legal Hearing Begins Pre-Election

(Bloomberg) -- Addressing Israeli journalists during his visit to Brazil, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country can choose its leadership only at the ballot box and not through legal investigations that he contends are a witch hunt against him.

Other points from the press conference:

Netanyahu denies he gave any favors to Israeli telecom firm Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Police have recommended that Netanyahu be charged with bribery in an investigation involving the company.

Netanyahu says that despite the investigations, voters understand he’s the best choice to guide Israel through a period of global turbulence.

Amid reports of growing Israeli ties with the Persian Gulf, prime minister says he meets with many Muslim and Arab leaders, “all the time”

Says Israel’s anti-tunnel operation on the Lebanese border deprived Hezbollah of a tremendous military asset.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Ferziger in Tel Aviv at jferziger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.