{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Netflix shares rebound from biggest drop in two years

    Kamaron Leach and Elena Popina, Bloomberg News

    Netflix falls as subscriber growth disappoints

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Netflix Inc. (NFLX.O) shares pared their worst drop in two years, regaining a 50-day moving average seen as a key support level for the stock.

    Shares of the streaming-video provider fell 5.8 per cent to US$377.45 at 12:03 p.m. in New York, after earlier declining as much as 14 per cent after a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. The 50-day moving average is about US$370.74, and the stock hasn’t closed below that threshold since early April.

    “For those who wanted an entry point, here it is,” Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger said in an earlier note to clients. Netflix is still the second-best performer in the S&P 500 Index this year with a 98 per cent gain, trailing only medical-device maker Abiomed Inc.

    Options traders were in no rush to hedge against potential losses in Netflix shares going into the earnings release Monday afternoon. The cost of protecting against a 10 per cent drop in the stock fell to the lowest level since February, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

    The Netflix rebound came amid a broader rally in tech stocks. Megacap tech peers Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Are all trading at record highs Tuesday, along with the Nasdaq Composite Index.

    WEIGH IN

    poll image

    Which of these tech titans do you trust to create the most value for shareholders?

      Total Results: 0

       