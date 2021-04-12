(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s prime minister formed a new government, marking a shift in the balance of power from former President Joseph Kabila to his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, three years after elections.

The slate of ministers was announced Monday on national television by Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba. The president began advocating for a new so-called “sacred union” coalition last year after his policy reforms were blocked by Kabila allies who dominated parliament and the previous government.

Kasongo announced newcomer Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi as the new mines minister, a key position in the country, which is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer. Kalambayi has a degree in domestic law from the University of Kinshasa, according to a book she published in 2016 on Congo’s electoral commission.

Other notable appointments include:

Top Tshisekedi adviser Nicolas Kazadi as finance minister

Lawmaker Patrick Muyaya as government spokesman

Longtime legislator Christophe Lutundula becomes vice prime minister for foreign affairs

Former governor of North Kivu province Julien Paluku is minister of industry

Eve Bazaiba, head of the opposition Movement for the Liberation of Congo founded by ex-rebel leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, becomes vice prime minister for environment.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said on Twitter that the average age of the new government was 47, with 27% of the positions held by women and 80% held by people who haven’t previously held cabinet posts.

Tshisekedi and Kabila formed a coalition government in 2019 after a disputed December 2018 election in which Kabila’s chosen successor failed to garner more than a small minority of votes.

In recent months, Tshisekedi’s supporters have systematically pushed out close collaborators of the former president, including the heads of both houses of parliament and the prime minister.

The new president has promised to fight corruption, secure a new loan program with the International Monetary Fund, and expand a free education initiative before the next election in 2023.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.