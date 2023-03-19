(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp Inc. is pursuing a deal to acquire failed Signature Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. could announce a deal for Signature as soon as this week, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and talks could collapse. Representatives for New York Community Bancorp and the FDIC didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Signature Bank, based in New York, was seized by the government this month after regulators lost faith in management and depositors fled.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan and Jenny Surane.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.