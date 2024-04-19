New York Ends Talks With Offshore Wind Developers in Blow to Sector

(Bloomberg) -- New York ended contract negotiations with three offshore wind developers after the companies couldn’t reach agreements on terms.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority said the decision not to move forward came after GE Vernova pivoted away from an 18 megawatt turbine in favor of smaller turbines.

