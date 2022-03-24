(Bloomberg) -- New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut agreed to work with about 40 clean power companies, utilities and universities to create plans for a regional hydrogen hub as part of a push to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.

“New York is proud to lead the way in forming bold partnerships to combat the existential threat of climate change,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday in a statement. “Expanding the hydrogen market is critical to New York’s aggressive pursuit of clean-energy alternatives.”

Hydrogen is seen as a cleaner alternative to planet-warming fossil fuels that could potentially be used to power trucks, planes and ships. The multi-state agreement aims to develop a proposal to become one of at least four hubs designated under a federal infrastructure act, which earmarked $8 billion for such centers.

The partnership involves utilities including Consolidated Edison Inc. and National Grid Plc as well as companies such as Plug Power Inc. and Bloom Energy Corp. along with schools including Columbia University and Cornell University.

