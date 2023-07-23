(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Justice Minister Kiri Allan has resigned after being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Allan was involved in a car crash in Wellington late Sunday, taken into police custody and released early Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement. She returned a breath alcohol test over the legal limit but charges were not pressed in relation to that, he said.

“I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a ministerial warrant,” Hipkins said. “Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation.”

Allan becomes the fourth minister to leave Hipkins’ cabinet since March, weakening the ruling Labour Party’s claim to be a stable government ahead of the October general election. Labour is currently neck-and-neck with the main opposition National Party in opinion polls.

In June, former Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood was stood down after the discovery of conflicts of interest. His demotion followed the demise of Stuart Nash, who was removed as Economic Development Minister in March after it was revealed he disclosed confidential cabinet decisions to donors. In May, Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri quit Labour to join the tiny Māori Party.

Allan recently took time away from parliament saying she had been struggling with her mental health. At that time, local media reported she had split from her long-term partner.

Hipkins said he had been advised that Allan “was experiencing extreme emotional distress” at the time of last night’s incident.

“Her recent personal struggles with mental health have been well documented and it appears some of those issues came to a head yesterday,” he said. “There are not always quick fixes when it comes to mental health, and the best thing for Kiri right now is to focus on her whanau and her wellbeing away from parliament.”

