Newfoundland and Labrador reports no new COVID cases; will reopen pet grooming

Newfoundland and Labrador is permitting outdoor games of tennis to resume immediately and will allow pet grooming services to begin operating again on Monday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, said today the province continues to record no new cases of COVID-19.

It has been more than two weeks since Newfoundland and Labrador recorded any new cases of the disease from the novel coronavirus.

Fitzgerald says tennis players will have to bring their own equipment to the court, and not share it.

She adds that pet grooming companies will have to ensure their employees have personal protective equipment.

Fitzgerald says overnight camping will be permitted when the province moves from the current alert level of four, to level three, but she didn't say when that will occur.