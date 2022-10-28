(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari urged citizens to remain calm after the US and UK governments warned of an increased risk of terrorist attacks in the West African nation’s capital.

Security measures “have been reinforced” in and around Abuja since terrorists escaped a prison outside the city in July, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in an emailed statement Friday. The president “gives assurances that the government is on top of the security situation in country,” he said.

The US State Department this week ordered its employees’ families to leave Abuja and also allowed its non-emergency staff to depart the city “due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks.” The UK also changed its travel advice to British citizens, citing an “increased threat of terrorist attack” in the capital.

The decisions taken by the US and UK don’t mean an attack in Abuja is imminent and the population should avoid “unnecessary panic,” according to Buhari. The security forces are preventing attacks and “are proactively rooting out threats,” he said.

