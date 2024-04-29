(Bloomberg) -- Embattled French IT services company Atos SE raised the amount of cash it is seeking to €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) from €1.2 billion previously and wants to cut its debt further in an update to its rescue plan.

Atos needs €1.1 billion to run its business in 2024 and 2025 from €600 million earlier, it said in a statement Monday. It is also seeking to reduce its debt by €3.3 billion, or by two-thirds, compared to a previous plan of €2.4 billion.

The Paris-based company had to revise an earlier plan seeking money to fund the business through 2025 and cut debt by roughly half, after first quarter performance was hurt by customers postponing signing contracts.

Atos also said it received a non-binding offer from the French government to acquire the company’s strategic supercomputer and cyber products operations, in a deal valuing the businesses between €700 million and €1 billion.

The company delayed by a week to May 3 a deadline for stakeholders to file restructuring proposals.

France’s government intends to bring private companies into a consortium should the offer proceed, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday in an interview on LCI television. He didn’t specify which companies but said they would all be French.

“The goal is that the strategic activities of Atos stay under exclusive French control,” Le Maire said.

The government was compelled to intervene for national security reasons, given Atos’s key role as a supplier of IT services to the country’s nuclear and defense sectors as well as for cybersecurity at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

A group of investors holding about 30% of the bonds across different maturities was also working on a restructuring proposal, Bloomberg reported earlier, while shareholder David Layani and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky are also expected to present their offers for the company.

Atos was one of France’s premier tech companies before a series of setbacks, including accounting errors and profit warnings, left it on the verge of insolvency. When plans to offload assets to Airbus SE and Kretinsky stumbled earlier this year, the French government was forced to step in with interim financing. A court-appointed mediator is now handling its conciliation process with creditors.

