(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday, becoming the latest US corporate chieftain to tour Southeast Asia as the region embarks on a tech investment spree.

Information and Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi confirmed the meeting in a text message on Monday. Indonesia needs to develop its technology sector and the meeting is set to be good for the country, he said.

The world’s biggest technology companies view Southeast Asia as a growth market and potential location for more of their operations, especially as tensions between Beijing and Washington remain elevated. Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook visited Indonesia this month and touted the possibility of making some of its gadgets in the country.

Microsoft, the world’s most valuable company, is banking on new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence to expand its products and services. Lower-cost regions such as Southeast Asia could provide it with the manpower and talent pool needed to develop such offerings.

After Indonesia, Nadella is slated to visit Thailand and Malaysia to attend company events on AI technologies.

