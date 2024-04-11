(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. has hired the veteran technology investment banker Orazio Tarda as part of a push by the Japanese lender to secure more business from technology companies.

Tarda is joining Nomura as head of the bank’s technology, media and services division across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a statement. Tarda, who was previously global co-head of fintech at Credit Suisse before transferring to UBS Group AG, will report to Patrice Maffre, international head of investment banking.

Tarda is among the most high profile fintech and payments bankers in Europe. He advised Nexi SpA on its three-way merger with SIA SpA and Nets A/S. Combined, the deals were among the largest in fintech in recent years. He also recently advised Saudi Arabian financial technology company Tamara when it raised $340 million from investors.

“We are keen to win a meaningful share of fee wallet in the tech space by leveraging our product suite, including our private equity franchise, private placements business and country coverage,” Maffre said in a statement.

Tarda previously spent more than 16 years at HSBC Holdings Plc. His departure from UBS adds to a spate of exits after the Swiss banking giant absorbed its rival Credit Suisse last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.