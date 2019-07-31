TORONTO -- The Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in a decade sent North American stock markets lower as investors expressed disappointment that further cuts aren't guaranteed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.49 points at 16,406.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 333.75 points at 26,864.27. The S&P 500 index was down 32.80 points at 2,980.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 98.19 points at 8,175.42.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.06 cents US, compared with Tuesday's average of 75.94 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 53 cents at US$58.58 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.6 cents to US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $4.00 at US$1,437.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.25 cents at US$2.67 a pound.