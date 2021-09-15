Sep 15, 2021
North Korea Conducted Ballistic Missile Test, U.S. Allies Say
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired what appeared to be at least one missile on Wednesday, Japan and South Korea said, the country’s second major weapons test in less than a week.
North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile Wednesday, Japan’s Coast Guard said in an emailed statement. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff separately said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
