(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired what appeared to be at least one missile on Wednesday, Japan and South Korea said, the country’s second major weapons test in less than a week.

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile Wednesday, Japan’s Coast Guard said in an emailed statement. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff separately said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.