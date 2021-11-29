(Bloomberg) -- Norway is extending isolation times for those testing positive to the coronavirus and where there’s reason to believe that the infection is the omicron variant, the Health and Care Services Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Other household members will be required to quarantine for 10 days and close contacts to those infected must undergo testing under the new measures, which will apply regardless of vaccination status. The requirements will be lifted as soon as it is confirmed the infection isn’t a result of the new variant, which is so far not yet confirmed in the country.

