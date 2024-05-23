(Bloomberg) -- A fire at a Novo Nordisk A/S office building has been put out at the Danish headquarters complex, in what was the second blaze to hit the drugmaker in less than a week.

Authorities are returning to conduct a final inspection Thursday morning, having left the scene shortly after midnight, Rasmus Storgaard, chief of the local fire service, said by phone. The blaze, which started at Novo’s Bagsvaerd campus on Wednesday morning, damaged only the 1,800 square-meter (19,000 square-foot) building, he said.

What’s left of the structure, which wasn’t used for production, will be removed, Novo said on Thursday. The main headquarters building wasn’t affected, and there were no injuries. Police has said it could be several days or weeks before it can determine the cause, though for now, there are no indications it was a criminal act.

Novo’s weight-loss and diabetes treatments have transformed it into Europe’s most valuable company, and the drugmaker is investing heavily to expand in Denmark and abroad. This week’s fire follows a May 16 blaze on the roof of a building under construction at Novo’s manufacturing hub in Kalundborg, where the company is spending more than $8 billion to boost production.

