(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, with the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker hitting an intraday record as optimism grows that its proposed acquisition of Arm Ltd. will be approved.

The stock rose as much as 3.9%, easily outperforming the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which fell 1.5%. So far in June, the stock is up nearly 19%, putting it on track for its biggest one-month gain since August.

The month’s advance started after Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he remains confident that regulators will approve the company’s acquisition of Arm from Japan’s Softbank Group Corp. This view was reinforced when Huang and Arm CEO Simon Segars spoke at the Six Five Summit on Thursday.

“If Nvidia’s aim was to use a public forum to showcase what a combination with Arm would mean for the broader ecosystem, along with allaying fears about Arm losing its independence, then the company went a long way in accomplishing that by having both the CEOs jointly take questions,” wrote BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava.

Jefferies expects that both Nvidia and Arm will “become more visible in articulating the benefits of the deal, which we think will translate to improved sentiment” and an expanded multiple for Nvidia. Currently, analyst Mark Lipacis added, there is skepticism that the deal will clear regulatory hurdles.

Earlier this week, Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia and raised its price target to the highest on the Street.

Nvidia has risen almost 50% this year, making it the second-best performer among SOX components, behind Applied Materials. The industry’s benchmark index is up about 14% in 2021.

