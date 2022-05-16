(Bloomberg) -- New York City commuters could be greeted by high winds, downpours and possibly hail and a tornado when they head home Monday afternoon.

A weather front will sweep through the US Northeast and mid-Atlantic later in the day to arrive in New York City some time between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, New York on Long Island.

“Wind is going to be the primary concern, but we also cannot rule out larger hail and even a possible tornado,” Ramunni said.

The heaviest rain could touch off localized flooding in poor drainage areas and these types of storms are known to cause power outages. The US saw 11 severe storms that caused $20 billion in damage last year, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. While known for the tornadoes they sometimes spawn, such systems can also bring thunderstorm winds and hail that can damage vehicles and buildings and destroy crops.

High tides pushed on by a nearly full moon could also bring coastal flooding throughout the region, including in Boston and New York. High tide at the southern tip of Manhattan is around 9 p.m. Rising ocean levels due to climate change have increased the amount of nuisance flooding in recent years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said.

