Officials and Politicians Who Tested Positive for Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- Here is a list of Covid-19 test results for U.S. government officials and others within the political circle as the country counts down to the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump first announced his diagnosis early Friday.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19, so far:

President Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Hope Hicks, senior adviser to the president

Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for debate

Kellyanne Conway, former White House senior adviser

Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman

Mike Lee, Utah’s Republican Senator

Thom Tillis, North Carolina’s Republican Senator

Ron Johnson, Wisconsin’s Republican Senator

People who have tested negative for Covid-19, so far:

Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, and wife Jill Biden

Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

Mike Pence, Vice President and wife Karen

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary

Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser

Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services

Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court

Jason Miller, Trump campaign aide

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer

Ted Cruz, Texas’s Republican Senator

Ben Sasse, Nebraska’s Republican Senator

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisers

Donald Trump Jr.

