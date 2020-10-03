4h ago
Officials and Politicians Who Tested Positive for Covid-19
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here is a list of Covid-19 test results for U.S. government officials and others within the political circle as the country counts down to the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump first announced his diagnosis early Friday.
People who have tested positive for Covid-19, so far:
- President Donald Trump
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Hope Hicks, senior adviser to the president
- Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager
- Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for debate
- Kellyanne Conway, former White House senior adviser
- Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman
- Mike Lee, Utah’s Republican Senator
- Thom Tillis, North Carolina’s Republican Senator
- Ron Johnson, Wisconsin’s Republican Senator
People who have tested negative for Covid-19, so far:
- Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, and wife Jill Biden
- Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate
- Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House
- Mike Pence, Vice President and wife Karen
- Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff
- Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary
- Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
- Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court
- Jason Miller, Trump campaign aide
- Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer
- Ted Cruz, Texas’s Republican Senator
- Ben Sasse, Nebraska’s Republican Senator
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisers
- Donald Trump Jr.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.