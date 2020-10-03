(Bloomberg) -- Here is a list of Covid-19 test results for U.S. government officials and others within the political circle as the country counts down to the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump first announced his diagnosis early Friday.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19, so far:

  • President Donald Trump
  • First Lady Melania Trump
  • Hope Hicks, senior adviser to the president
  • Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager
  • Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for debate
  • Kellyanne Conway, former White House senior adviser
  • Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman
  • Mike Lee, Utah’s Republican Senator
  • Thom Tillis, North Carolina’s Republican Senator
  • Ron Johnson, Wisconsin’s Republican Senator

People who have tested negative for Covid-19, so far:

  • Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, and wife Jill Biden
  • Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate
  • Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House
  • Mike Pence, Vice President and wife Karen
  • Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff
  • Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary
  • Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
  • Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services
  • Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court
  • Jason Miller, Trump campaign aide
  • Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer
  • Ted Cruz, Texas’s Republican Senator
  • Ben Sasse, Nebraska’s Republican Senator
  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisers
  • Donald Trump Jr.

