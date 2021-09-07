Oil gained amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida and as global supply is seen tightening further on disruptions in Libya.

Futures in New York rose as much as 2.1 per cent on Wednesday to top US$69 a barrel. Almost 80 per cent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional grades such as Mars Blend reach the highest since January. Meanwhile, a fresh wave of protests at key Libyan oilfields and ports threatens to derail stability in the OPEC member’s production and exports.

Most in the industry were expecting Gulf of Mexico production to return faster than refining, but now “it seems that it may be the other way around,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Benchmark U.S. oil futures have held close to US$69 a barrel so far this month in the wake of pockets of robust consumption emerging in some regions including Europe, though the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus has resulted in renewed lockdowns in other areas. China, the world’s largest oil importer, has managed to contain its latest outbreak and there are expectations that the market will tighten in coming months.

After Ida, prolonged oil-production outages in the Gulf of Mexico could end up benefiting an industry that was worrying about delta’s spread affecting demand.

“It could serve as an equalizer to balance markets and support crude pricing as we exit a seasonally strong period,” Babin said.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery rose 84 cents to US$69.19 a barrel at 11:03 a.m. in New York.

Brent for November settlement climbed 66 cents to US$72.35 a barrel.

Traders will get a snapshot on Thursday of Hurricane Ida’s impact on U.S. stockpiles. Gasoline inventories probably slid by about 3.3 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. Crude supplies are expected to fall by 4.75 million barrels.

Other market news: