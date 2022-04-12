(Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after rallying back above $100 a barrel as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war in Ukraine, which has rattled markets and tightened global crude supply.

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 1% in Asia after surging almost 7% on Tuesday. Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are “at a dead end” as the war continues into its second month. U.S. crude output will grow at a slower pace than previously expected, the Energy Information Administration forecast.

The war in Europe has rippled through global markets and fanned inflation just as governments were trying to spur economic growth as the pandemic faded. A massive planned release of strategic crude reserves by the U.S. and its allies along with China’s demand worries due to a virus resurgence there have weighed on prices in the last few weeks.

U.S. crude output is expected to average 12.01 million barrels a day this year, compared with the previous forecast of 12.03 million barrels a day, according to the EIA. Shale producers are grappling with higher production and labor costs amid rampant inflation. The International Energy Agency will provide its snapshot of the overall market later Wednesday.

The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 7.76 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Gasoline inventories shrunk by 5.05 million barrels, the API said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.